Odisha’s Ajit Kumar Mohanty appointed Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission

TNI Bureau: Yet another Odia has made it to the top notch position of the country, as Scientist Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty of Odisha has been appointed as the Secretary of Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission.

Currently, Mohanty is working as the Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) since March 12, 2019.

According to a notification issued by the centre, Mohanty will remain in the post till the age of 66 years i.e. till 10.10.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

After competing his graduation in 1979 with Honours in Physics from MPC College in Baripada and post-graduation in 1981 from Ravenshaw College in Cuttack, Mohanty joined the Nuclear Physics Division, BARC in 1983 after graduating from the 26th Batch of BARC Training School.

Since then, Dr. Mohanty held several honorary positions at various organizations at the national level.