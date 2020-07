Odisha Districts with 500+ COVID-19 Active Cases

TNI Bureau: Out of 31,877 COVID-19 positive cases detected across Odisha, 19,745 people (61.94%) have recovered so far. Active cases in the State now stand at 11,918.

Ganjam remains the most affected district followed by Khordha and Cuttack.

Let’s have a look at the COVID-19 active cases in the most affected districts of Odisha:

👉 Ganjam: Total +Ve Cases – 10364; Recovered – 7130. Active – 3134. Deaths – 94.

👉 Khordha: Total +Ve Cases – 4200; Recovered – 1674. Active – 2496. Deaths – 22.

👉 Cuttack: Total +Ve Cases – 2071; Recovered – 1281. Active – 776. Deaths – 11.

👉 Gajapati: Total +Ve Cases – 1402; Recovered – 776. Active – 616. Deaths – 10.

👉 Sundargarh: Total +Ve Cases – 1373; Recovered – 802. Active – 560. Deaths – 3.

👉 Koraput: Total +Ve Cases – 771; Recovered – 221. Active – 550. Deaths – 0.