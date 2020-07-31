Bhubaneswar reports 128 Covid-19 Cases; 94 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 128 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2735.

👉 Out of the 128 new cases, 85 cases have been reported from quarantine while 43 are local contact cases.

👉 18 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from a Quarantine Centre linked to a previous positive case.

👉 6 more COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Saliasahi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 11 employees of Private Hospitals, 3 employees of a media house, 1employees of Government Hospital, 1 employee of GRPF and 1 Bank staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 7-year old girl and a 7 year old boy are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 94 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 30 cases of Mancheswar, flour mill have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 31):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 2735

👉 Recovered Cases –1433

👉 Deceased – 15

👉 Active Cases – 1285