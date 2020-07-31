14335 Samples Tested in Odisha; 1499 Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eight deaths and single-day spike of 1499 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 31877 including 11918 active cases and 19745 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1499 new cases, 914 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 585 are local cases.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 10.46% on July 30 as compared to 9.31% on July 29.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 368 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam and 1 each from Gajapati, Khordha, Nayagarh and Sundargarh. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 177. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 94 in Ganjam District, 22 in Khordha and 8 in Sundargarh.

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Keonjhar today, taking the Odisha toll to 37.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (214) and Gajapati (97).

➡️New Cases: Ganjam (368), Khurda (214), Gajapati (97), Dhenkanal (92), Koraput (81), Sundargarh (75), Nayagarh (67), Sambalpur (56), Kandhamal (50), Kalahandi (44), Rayagada (40), Balasore (37), Puri (36), Nabarangpur (33), Cuttack (28), Malkangiri (26), Angul (25), Jajpur (19), Balangir (19), Keonjhar (16), Jagatsinghpur (15), Kendrapada (14), Mayurbhanj (13), Bargarh (10), Nuapada (9), Jharsuguda (7), Sonepur (5), Deogarh (2) and Bhadrak (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 8 (Ganjam 4, Khordha 2, 1 each from 1 each from Gajapati, Khordha, Nayagarh and Sundargarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 807

➡️ Samples Tested on July 30: 14,335