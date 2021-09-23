Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 644 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 72 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.89% . 445 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

72,193 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,157 .

Khordha reported 283 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 77 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 23 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 644

🔶 0-18 years: 72

🔶 New Deaths – 7

🔶 New Recoveries – 445

🔶 Samples Tested – 72,193 (69,326 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.89% (1.05% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (283), Cuttack (77), Balasore (34), Jagatsinghpur (28), Puri (22), Jajpur (20).

🔷 New Deaths – Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Jajpur (1), Khordha (1), Nabarangpur (1), Puri (1) and Sundargarh (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19517845

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1022594

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1008671

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5713

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,157