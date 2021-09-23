TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 23, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Government felicitated the Indian U18 Girls of Rugby India team for winning Silver medal in the Asian Rugby U18 Rugby7s Championship at Tashkent
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 644 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 375 quarantine and 269 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 283 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (77).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Jajpur (1), Khordha (1), Nabarangpur (1), Puri (1) and Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,157.

➡️ As many as 72,193 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government allows pharmacists to dispense medicines in absence of doctors in Hospitals.

➡️ Pipili bypoll: Voting through postal ballot for elderly people above 80 years of age, divyang & COVID-19 patients begin.

➡️ Another low pressure likely to form tomorrow, to head towards Odisha coast: IMD.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Drain Mishap: MP Aparajita promises Free Education for deceased Jyoti Prakash’s brother who died after falling into an open drain.

➡️ Fourth Patient under ECMO Support dies at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India reports 31,923 new COVID-19 cases, 31,990 recoveries and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,01,604 (lowest in 187 days), 3,28,15,731 cured cases & 4,46,050 deaths.

➡️ A total of 55,36,21,766 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 19, of which 11,77,607 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India has administered 83,39,90,049 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 71,38,205 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Kerala reported 19,675 new infections & 142 deaths yesterday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to meet Australian PM, Kamala Harris, global CEOs on first day of US visit.

➡️ CBI to probe into Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President, Mahant Narendra Giri’s Death.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: A terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashwa, Shopian.

➡️ Sensex gains 463 points in opening trade, currently at 59,390; Nifty at 17,683.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 230 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.71 Million.

➡️ World Leaders in UNGA pledge $5 Billion to protect Nature.

➡️ Australia’s Minister for Trade & Investment Dan Tehan to visit India next week.

➡️ US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer’s Covid booster shots for elderly, high-risk Americans.

➡️ Taliban name UN envoy, ask to address United Nations General Assembly.

