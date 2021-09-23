TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 644 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 375 quarantine and 269 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 283 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (77).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Jajpur (1), Khordha (1), Nabarangpur (1), Puri (1) and Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,157.

➡️ As many as 72,193 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government allows pharmacists to dispense medicines in absence of doctors in Hospitals.

➡️ Pipili bypoll: Voting through postal ballot for elderly people above 80 years of age, divyang & COVID-19 patients begin.

➡️ Another low pressure likely to form tomorrow, to head towards Odisha coast: IMD.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Drain Mishap: MP Aparajita promises Free Education for deceased Jyoti Prakash’s brother who died after falling into an open drain.

➡️ Fourth Patient under ECMO Support dies at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

➡️ Odisha Government felicitated the Indian U18 Girls of Rugby India team for winning Silver medal in the Asian Rugby U18 Rugby7s Championship at Tashkent.

India News

➡️ India reports 31,923 new COVID-19 cases, 31,990 recoveries and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,01,604 (lowest in 187 days), 3,28,15,731 cured cases & 4,46,050 deaths.

➡️ A total of 55,36,21,766 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 19, of which 11,77,607 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India has administered 83,39,90,049 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 71,38,205 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Kerala reported 19,675 new infections & 142 deaths yesterday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to meet Australian PM, Kamala Harris, global CEOs on first day of US visit.

➡️ CBI to probe into Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President, Mahant Narendra Giri’s Death.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: A terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashwa, Shopian.

➡️ Sensex gains 463 points in opening trade, currently at 59,390; Nifty at 17,683.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 230 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.71 Million.

➡️ World Leaders in UNGA pledge $5 Billion to protect Nature.

➡️ Australia’s Minister for Trade & Investment Dan Tehan to visit India next week.

➡️ US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer’s Covid booster shots for elderly, high-risk Americans.

➡️ Taliban name UN envoy, ask to address United Nations General Assembly.