Odisha Covid Analysis – October 3, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.76%. 579 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 528 new Covid cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 73 cases belong to 0-18 years.

69,030 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,214.

Khordha reported 243 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 69 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 2, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 528
🔶 0-18 years – 73
🔶 New Deaths – 5
🔶 New Recoveries – 579
🔶 Samples Tested – 69,030 (69,251   Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.76% (0.69%   Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (243), Cuttack (69), Mayurbhanj (31), Jagatsinghpur (24).

🔷 New Deaths  – Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1).
Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20172526
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1027959
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1014412
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5280
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,214

