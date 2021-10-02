Dharmendra inaugurates various facilities of 8 Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir Schools

Insight Bureau: On the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Auditorium, Library, Multipurpose Hall of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir at Dhenkanal and Angul.

He also inaugurated Auditorium, Library, Multipurpose Hall, Toilets at 8 locations of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir through video conferencing. The 8 locations are Boudh, Jeypore (Koraput), Dhanupali (Sambalpur), Phulbani(Kandhamal), Kendujhar Garh (Keonjhar), Kabisuryanagar, Dengausta, Balipada of Ganjam District.

Elaborating on the Government of India’s focus on Education of the Indian students, Dharmendra Pradhan said, Education is the top most priority and is a national need. To increase efficacy, it is imperative that our students are exposed to the latest technologies and are given a conducive environment to innovate.

“We must also provide them with opportunities to explore the unexplored by leveraging their talent, zeal and

hard work. Saraswati Shishu Vidyamandir has successfully delivered to the students and many students have already benefitted also. IndianOil has been an integral part of the nation & growth and I believe, with Indian Oil’s efforts and support to such remarkable initiatives in developing such facilities, the state would attain new heights and glories”, the Minister stated.

“I wish to see Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir securing a top spot among all the Educational Academies that are presently being nurtured across the State. Speaking during the occasion, Sri Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra , Director HR Indian Oil commented, "Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir is leveraging Odisha is rich demographic

dividend. Driving that mission forward, the IndianOil, under the guidance of the Petroleum Ministry, have undertaken major endeavours to strengthen the Educational infrastructure in the country. IndianOil is proud to have been given the opportunity to steer such infrastructures for the benefit of our budding generations".

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship distributed aids and appliances like Walking Stick, Crutch Elbow, Hearing aids to underprivileged people”, he added.

Nitesh Gangadev, MP, Shri Rudra Narayan Pani, Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Shabha, Shri. Gobinda Chandra Mohanta, Joint Org. Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Bharati Shikya Santhan, Shri. Ramakanta Mohanta, State Org. Secretary, Shikya Vikash Samiti, Odisha, Shri. Paresh Chandra Pattnaik, President, Madhya Sambhag,

Shikya Vikash Samiti, Odisha, Shri Gobinda Chandra Mohanta, Joint Org. Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Bharati Shikya Santhan, Shri Ramakanta Mohanta, State Org. Secretary, Shikya Vikash Samiti, Odisha and Shri Santosh Kumar Prusty, Secretary, Madhya Sambhag, Shikya Vikash Samiti, Odisha were shared the dais.

IndianOil, under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has contributed Rs 24 Crore under its CSR naming IndianOil Gyanodaya.