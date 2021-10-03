Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Arrested in Drug Case

Insight Bureau: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 3 people, including including Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after marathon grilling in drug case. They will be produced in the court.

The NCB had earlier detained at least 13 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday. The detained people included 3 women – residents of Delhi.

According to reports, all of them are being booked under the NDPS Act. MDMA, Cocaine and Hashish were seized during the raid.

Ironically, the cruise liner had organised a party during the two-day trip and sold tickets online, saying it won’t tolerate consumption and distribution of drugs. The cruise was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Goa.

The NCB has sent summons to the organizers of the rave party, asking them to appear before it at 11 pm today.