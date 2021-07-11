TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2282 new Covid cases and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 2.90%. 3120 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

78,466 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4599.

Khordha reported 592 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 289 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 11, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2282

🔶 New Deaths – 65

🔶 New Recoveries – 3120

🔶 Samples Tested – 78,466 (75,653 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 2.90 (3.08% Yesterday)

#TheNewsInsight

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (592), Cuttack (289), Balasore (146), Mayurbhanj (141), Puri: 127, Jajpur (111)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (14), Bargarh (6), Kendujhar (6), Puri (6), Angul (5), Mayurbhanj (5), Nayagarh (4), Ganjam (3), Kendrapara (3), Sundergarh (3).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 14,568,487

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 939,752

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 909,639

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 25,461

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4,599