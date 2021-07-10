‘Gita Govinda’ makes Krishan Kumar Emotional

TNI Bureau: Senior Bureaucrat and SJTA Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar who is known as an ardent Jagannath devotee, has gone emotional during the recitation of ‘Gita Govinda’ by the Sevayats during the Naba Joubana darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha yesterday.

Dr. Krishan Kumar was at the Srimandir to witness the ‘Naba Joubana’ of Lord Jagannath along with District Collector Samarth Verma, Puri SM Kanwar Vishal Singh and other officials.

While the Sevayats recited ‘Gita Govinda’, Dr. Kumar could not control his emotions and started singing the song along with them. He joined the chorus for around 30 minutes while other officials too followed suit.

It can be recalled that Dr. Krishan Kumar had participated in the mass recitation of ‘Gita Govinda’ by Sevayats at the Sharadha Bali last year after the chariots completed their journey. He was seen reciting the song with full devotion.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Dr. Krishan Kumar along with Puri Collector, SP, other officials and Sevayats is leaving no stoned unturned to ensure a hassle-free Ratha Jatra 2021.