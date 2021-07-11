TNI Morning News Headlines – July 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2282 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 1315 quarantine and 967 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 592 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (289) and Balasore (146).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 65 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 14 from Khordha, 6 each from Bargarh, Kendujhar and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,599.

➡️ COVID-19 vaccination has been suspended in 10 districts today due to shortage of vaccines.

➡️ Hirakud Dam authorities release season’s first floodwater today.

➡️ Servitors pull chariots of Holy Trinity towards Singadwara after ‘Agyanmala’ rituals.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Pahandi ritual of Trinity to commence at 8.30 AM; Chhera Pahanra at 12.45 PM to 2 PM and pulling of chariots at 3 PM tomorrow.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Curfew in the entire Puri town from 8 pm today to 8 pm Tuesday.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,506 new COVID 19 cases, 41,526 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 4,54,118 including 4,54,118 active cases, 2,99,75,064 cured cases & 4,08,040 deaths.

➡️ 43,08,85,470 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 10th July 2021. Of these, 18,43,500 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.20%.

➡️ More than 38.60 Cr (38,60,51,110) vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far & a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline.

➡️ More than 1.44 Cr (1,44,03,485) balance & unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs & private hospitals to be administered.

➡️ One more case of the Zika virus confirmed in Kerala. With this, total 15 cases of Zika virus confirmed in the State.

➡️ Auditoriums, assembly halls in #Delhi schools, colleges allowed to function with 50% capacity.

➡️ 37 people arrested from Kolkata 5-star hotel for partying, violating Covid rules.

➡️ Bengaluru: Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as governor of Karnataka.

➡️ Twitter names Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 186 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.02 million.

➡️ 17-year-old Indian American Samir Banerjee reached the boy’s singles final at Wimbledon 2021.

➡️ 35 people killed in gunmen attack in Nigeria.

➡️ Covid-19: Indonesia faces oxygen crisis, reaches out to countries for help.

➡️ UK readies plan to allow in vaccinated foreigners.

➡️ Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 win Copa America 2021.