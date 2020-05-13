English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha COVID-19 Tally rises to 538; Ganjam Tally at 210

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: A record number of 101 COVID-19 +VE cases have been reported across Odisha on May 12, taking the tally to 538.

52 cases were reported from Ganjam District, which now has 210 Coronavirus cases. 33 new cases were reported from Balasore district, taking the tally in the district to 90.

Sundargarh and Jajpur reported 7 cases each. 2 new cases were detected in Keonjhar too.

Out of the 101 new cases, 90 have been reported from the quarantine centres while 8 were from the Containment Zones. 3 local cases have been reported in Balasore.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha
👉 Balasore: 90 (Active – 79)
👉 Bhadrak: 31 (Active – 16)
👉 Jajpur: 71 (Active – 38)
👉 Kendrapara: 9 (Active – 7)
👉 Cuttack: 3 (Active – 2)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 50 (Active – 11)
👉 Puri: 4 (Active – 3)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 23 (Active – 13)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Keonjhar: 4 (Active – 4)
👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Ganjam: 210 (Active – 209)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 5)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 9 (Active – 9)
👉 Nayagarh: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Angul: 15 (Active – 15)
👉 Boudh: 4 (Active – 4)

Total Cases in Odisha – 538

👉 Active Cases – 419
👉 Recovered – 116
👉 Death – 3

