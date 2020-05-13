TNI Morning News Headlines – May 13, 2020

* 101 COVID-19 +VE cases reported in Odisha yesterday; Tally rises to 538 including 419 active cases, 116 cured/discharged and 3 deceased.

* Ganjam Tally mounts to 210, Balasore 90.

* 52 positive cases in Ganjam (All in quarantine Centre).

* Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Bus service started today.

* Special train carrying 545 passengers leaves from Bhubaneswar railway station to Delhi.

* Odisha conducts record number of 4699 RT-PCR sample tests on Tuesday.

* Odisha cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja appointed as Chairman of CBSE.

* Orissa High Court orders to provide online teaching to all students irrespective of fee payment, serves notices to Odisha Govt, Centre, CBSE & ICSE on waive off of tuition & other institutional fees for whole academic year.

* Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the Media at 4 PM today; may provide details on Stimulus Package.

* Spike of 3525 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths in 24 hours; total positive cases in India mounts to 74281, s in the last 24 hours; total positive cases in the country is now at 74281, including 47480 active cases, 24386 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2415 deaths.

* 1,902 COVID-19 cases recovered across India on May 12. 486 in Gujarat, 383 in Delhi and 339 in Maharashtra.

* The first passenger train from Mumbai to Delhi since lockdown, arrived at New Delhi railway station today morning.

* Total number of positive cases in Rajasthan rises to 4213.

* Supreme Court to hear former Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar’s bail plea today.

* An earthquake of ML 5.3 occurred around Jugu of Dolakha district in Nepal.

* Equity benchmark indices traded higher after PM Narendra Modi announced economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore amounting to 10 per cent of the GDP to alleviate the pain caused by COVID-19.

* Sensex soars 935.42 points; currently at 32,306.54.

* Rupee rises 21 paise to 75.30 against US dollar in early trade.