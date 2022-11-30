Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Padampur Visit: Full Schedule

TNI Bureau: It’s official! Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Padampur visit has been confirmed. The details have been tweeted by BJD’s General Secretary (Media Affairs) and Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj.

As per the schedule, CM Naveen Patnaik will arrive at Satibhata Airstrip in Padampur on December 2 and then proceed to Sakti Chhak Helipad in Jharbandh. He will address the public meeting there.

After addressing the public meeting in Jharbandh, the CM will proceed to Paikamal ME School Ground and proceed to the meeting place at Paikamal High School Ground.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After addressing the meeting in Paikamal, he will reach the RL Kalyan Mandap Campus Helipad and proceed to the High School Ground in Padampur to address the gathering. He will return to Bhubaneswar in the evening from Satibhata Airstrip in Padampur.

Naveen will campaign in any bypoll for the first time since October 2019 when he had campaigned for BJD candidate Rita Sahu in Bijepur. BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha is fighting a tough battle against BJP candidate Pradip Purohit in Padampur Bypoll.