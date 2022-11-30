End of an Era: Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

TNI Bureau: Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from NDTV on Wednesday, a day after the channel’s founders and proprietors Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned from the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH).

NDTV claimed in an internal email that the resignation was effective immediately.

“Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish” said Suparna Singh, President of NDTV Group. “This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served.”

Ravish has been a vital part of NDTV for decades, according to Suparna, and “we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning”.

Kumar, a Ramon Magsaysay award recipient, used to host a number of shows for the channel, including Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time. He has also twice received the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award.

Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as Directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited on Tuesday, according to the company’s regulatory filing. RRPR Holding’s board of directors has authorized the immediate appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia, and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as Directors.

This move came after the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, a conglomerate with broad commercial interests, acquired a 29.18% stake in television channel NDTV Ltd on August 23 and announced an open bid to buy another 26% in the company, as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Adani Group made their open offer on November 22, which will stay open until December 5, 2022.