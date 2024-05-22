Odisha CM Naveen campaigns in 3 Lok Sabha Constituencies

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today campaigned for the party candidates of three Lok Sabha Constituencies and assembly constituencies under them.

As per his schedule, Patnaik campaigned in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack Lok Sabha constituencies by attending public meeting and holding roadshow.

While speaking on these occasions the BJD supremo gave an account of development works carried out by his party. He also targeted the opposition leaders saying that they are lying, spreading false propaganda and shedding crocodile tears.

Patnaik also appealed the people to vote his party MP and MLA candidates with huge majority and make them victorious.

Naveen sought votes for Bhubaneswar MP candidate Manmath Routray, Puri MP candidate Arup Patnaik and Cuttack MP candidate Santrupt Misra and the MLA candidates of the respective constituencies.