TNI Morning News Headlines – May 23, 2024

➡️Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal likely to become depression by tomorrow; light to moderate rain at several places in Odisha on 25th and 26th May.
➡️Repolling is underway in 2 booths of Kantamal in Boudh district on Thursday.
➡️Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses huge public gathering in Sambalpur.
➡️Keonjhar: Pre-poll violence in Ghasipura Assembly constituency leaves one critically injured.
➡️Petrol and Diesel price rises in Bhubaneswar; petrol price stands at Rs 101.54 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.10 per litre.
➡️Pune juvenile court cancelled bail of the 17-year-old accused who rammed his Porsche into a motorcycle, resulting death of 2 young techies in Pune, sent to juvenile home till June 5.
➡️Maharashtra: 5 bodies recovered, search & rescue operations still on. 6 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ujani dam in Pune.
➡️Thousands of devotees take a holy dip in rivers and offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.
➡️Sensex climbs 41.65 points to 74,262.71 in early trade; Nifty up 20.1 points to 22,617.90.
➡️IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals end Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign with 4-wicket win in IPL Eliminator.
➡️Actor Shah Rukh Khan was discharged from KD Hospital. The superstar was admitted to the hospital in Ahmedabad.
➡️Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar found murdered in Kolkata.
➡️The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces general election on July 4.
➡️China begins joint military drills surrounding Taiwan.
➡️Spain becomes 99th member of International Solar Alliance.
➡️US reports second human case of bird flu.
➡️Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump in November.
