BJP Leaders intensify Campaign in Odisha Today

TNI Bureau: Having set a target to form its own Government in Odisha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaign in the State, involving central leaders.

Showing its strength in Odisha, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday hold a roadshow in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Sambalpur.

Similarly, ‘Ramayan’ fame Arun Govil attended a series of public meetings in different parts of Odisha today including Dhenkanal, Champua, Telkoi and Balipatana while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hold a mega rally in Balasore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are again coming to the State on May 29. Modi is scheduled to address two public meetings – one at Kendrapara and the other at Balasore.

Likewise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the State on May 25. He will attend public meetings in Baripada, Chandbali, Korei and Nimapara, respectively.

UttarPradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in Nischintakoili and Banapur.