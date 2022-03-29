Odisha CM meets BJD MPs in Parliament

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik arrived at Parliament Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

He interacted with his party MPs at the BJD parliamentary office.

The CM said that he is in Parliament to meet the BJD MPs to discuss about various welfare schemes of the State.

As per the sources he does not plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah and also has not scheduled any meetings with opposition leaders. However he will meet some Union Ministers to discuss development projects for the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“There is still time for the Presidential elections, so no thoughts on that for the moment, said Naveen Patnaik when asked what would be BJD’s stand during the Presidential Polls.