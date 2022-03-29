5 arrested in connection with murder of 4 of a Family over “Lewd Comment” in Ganjam

Earlier Police have detained three persons for questioning in this connection.

By Sagarika Satapathy
5 arrested in connection with murder of 4 of a Family over “Lewd Comment” in Ganjam
149

Insight Bureau:  Ganjam Police today arrested five accused including the prime accused Amiya Swain alias Sadhu in connection with the murder of four persons of a family at Pitala Chhack under Hinjilicut police limits in Ganjam district over passing of objectionable comments.

Related Posts

Odisha CM meets BJD MPs in Parliament

Petrol And Diesel Price @Odisha- 29 March, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier Police have detained three persons for questioning in this connection.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/4-of-a-family-killed-in-ganjam-over-lewd-comment-row/

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.