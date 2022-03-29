5 arrested in connection with murder of 4 of a Family over “Lewd Comment” in Ganjam
Earlier Police have detained three persons for questioning in this connection.
Insight Bureau: Ganjam Police today arrested five accused including the prime accused Amiya Swain alias Sadhu in connection with the murder of four persons of a family at Pitala Chhack under Hinjilicut police limits in Ganjam district over passing of objectionable comments.
Earlier Police have detained three persons for questioning in this connection.
Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/4-of-a-family-killed-in-ganjam-over-lewd-comment-row/
Comments are closed.