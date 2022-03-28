Odisha CM felicitates Women’s Hockey Team at BBC Event in Delhi

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who arrived in New Delhi today felicitated the women’s hockey team at the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year Award Ceremony held in Delhi.

The CM spoke about Odisha’s special ties with Hockey.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Started by the BBC in 2020, the award now in its third edition, celebrates female athletes and recognises their successes in various sports from across India.