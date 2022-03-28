Odisha CM felicitates Women’s Hockey Team at BBC Event in Delhi

The CM spoke about Odisha's special ties with Hockey.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM felicitates Women's Hockey Team at BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Ceremony
141

Insight Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who arrived in New Delhi today felicitated the women’s hockey team at the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year Award Ceremony held in Delhi.

The CM spoke about Odisha’s special ties with Hockey.

Related Posts

7th Pay Commission: Odisha CM approves payment of…

Pratibha Ray, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Awards

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Started by the BBC in 2020, the award now in its third edition, celebrates female athletes and recognises their successes in various sports from across India.

Odisha CM felicitates Women's Hockey Team at BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year CeremonyOdisha CM felicitates Women's Hockey Team at BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Ceremony

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.