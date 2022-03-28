7th Pay Commission: Odisha CM approves payment of outstanding 20% arrear to Employees

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday issued directions to clear the outstanding 20% arrear of the 7th Pay Commission of State Government employees with effect from January 1, 2016 to August 31, 2017 under Odisha Revised Scales of Pay Rules (ORSP), 2017.

80% of the arrears have already been paid to the State Government employees.

The decision will benefit 4 lakh employees employees of the state government. An additional budget of Rs 850 crore has been earmarked in the 2021-22 supplementary budget. Employees will receive the arrears in March.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who arrived in New Delhi today said he will take up various pending issues related to the State with the Centre.

The CM will attend the BBC Sports Award function at the National Capital today. He will visit the Parliament tomorrow.