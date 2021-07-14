Odisha CM dedicates MRI & CT Scan Services at Acharya Harihar PG Institute of Cancer

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated MRI and CT Scan services along with free diagnosis facility at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in Cuttack on virtual platform.

The MRI and CT scan services at AHPGIC will be available for free. The move will result in timely and accurate diagnosis and subsequently early treatment. Also, patients will depend less on SCB Medical College for these services. This will result in timely and accurate diagnosis leading to early treatment, the CM added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Emphasizing that the Government is committed to provide the best care to the cancer patients in the State, the Chief Minister said that Odisha Government is investing in upgrading and expanding the facilities at this institute to make it a leading Centre in the Country.

Highlighting the efforts of the Government Naveen said that the Government is also establishing cancer care facilities across the State. The Bargarh Cancer hospital will also be initiated shortly.