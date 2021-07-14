TNI Evening News Headlines – July 14, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 327 more COVID positive cases & 246 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 270 local contact cases and 57 quarantine cases.
➡️ 2641 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 918041.
➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates MRI & CT scan services along with free diagnosis facility at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer.
➡️ Fresh Low Pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal on July 21.
➡️ Arpita Badajena from Odisha appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Vice President.
➡️ Wasim Jaffer appointed #Odisha senior cricket team coach.
India News
➡️ Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women short service commission (SSC) officers.
➡️ Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur virtually launches official cheer song for Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent.
➡️ More than 16.9 crore doses administered in first 23 days of the World’s Largest Free-For-All Vaccination Drive launched on June 21, 2021.
➡️ Last date for online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards is September 15.
➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directs all police stations not to register cases under Section 66A of ITA.
➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple projects in Gujarat on 16th July 2021.
➡️ Piyush Goyal appointed leader of House in Rajya Sabha.
➡️ Cabinet approves continuation of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Infrastructure Facilities for Judiciary for further five years.
➡️ Cabinet approves implementation of special livestock sector package.
➡️ Cabinet approves increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension.
➡️ Cabinet approves continuation of National AYUSH Mission as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme from 01-04-2021 to 31-03-2026 with financial implication of Rs. 4607.30 crore.
World News
➡️ 9 Chinese Engineers Among 13 Killed In ‘Attack’ On Bus In Northwest Pakistan.
➡️ Death toll hits 92 in fire mishap at Iraq Hospital.
➡️ Death count in South Africa unrest climbs to 72 as violence spreads.
➡️ Immunized but banned: Serum Institute’s Covishield takers face hurdles in Europe.
➡️ 2 Indian-Americans included in Joe Biden’s 11 Key Nominations.
