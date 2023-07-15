Odisha CM approves Transformation of all Colleges in Sambalpur under 5T initiative

As per the direction of the Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Sambalpur District to review the progress of various developmental work in the district and redressal of public grievances.

5T Secretary visited Kuchinda to participate in the public grievance redressal meeting. He interacted with the citizens and assured timely redressal. He participated in similar programs at Rengali and Sambalpur.

Pandian interacted with the college students in Sambalpur and informed them about Chief Minister approval for including all colleges in Sambalpur under 5T Transformation and sanctioning of Rs 27.75 crores for 59 colleges. He motivated the students to work hard in studies and personality development.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

V.K. Pandian visited Khinda, the birthplace and memorial of Veer Surendra Sai, paid tribute to the freedom fighter and interacted with his family members and public. He informed Chief Minister over phone regarding the development proposal. Chief Minister immediately directed the Tourism Department to examine and process the proposal. Within an hour, the sanction letter to take up project worth Rs 6.41 crores was issued.

Pandian visited Maa Ghanteswari Temple and discussed regarding the Temple development and pilgrim facilities.

Shri R. Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to CM, Shri Deepak Kumar, IG, Ananya Das, Collector & DM, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, SP and senior officials of the district were present during the visit.