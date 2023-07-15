TNI Evening News Headlines – July 15, 2023

➡️ Odisha successfully organised Odisha Investors’ Meet at Raipur, Chhattisgarh with a focus on attracting investments.
➡️AICC suspends MLA Mohd Moquim and Ex-MLA Chiranjib Biswal from Odisha Congress.
➡️Bhadrak district headquarters hospital flooded today.
➡️Higher Education Department directs all the principals of all non-government aided colleges across Odisha to submit the pending Utilisation Certificates (UC).
➡️Wagons of goods train on its way to Meramandali get detached from the engine at Vani Vihar Railway station in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court challenging Gujarat High Court order passed on July 7 in connection with a 2019 defamation case.
➡️NCP supremo Sharad Pawar holds party meeting in Mumbai.
➡️IIT Delhi campus to come up in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
➡️PM Modi returns to Delhi after concluding 3-day visit to France and UAE.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 Mission: “The spacecraft’s health is normal. The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit: ISRO.
➡️Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rushed to hospital after reportedly not feeling well.
