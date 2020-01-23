Odisha CM announces special development package for Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced special development package for Cuttack.

5T Secretary VK Pandian briefed CM about the plans for the development of the Millenium City at Hadia Patha on Thursday. Minister for Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain and Panchayati Raj Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena were also present at the occasion.

Following are the Plans for special development of Cuttack:

• Ring road in Cuttack to be expanded to six-lane.

• Renovation of SCB Medical College & Hospital to begin from March 2020; to be made a World Class Institution.

• An International Class River Front in Cuttack.

• Greenery & Open Spaces in 424-Acre Reclamation Land from Mahanadi.

• SCB’s 2nd Campus to be built at Hadiapatha near Mahanadi.

Worth mentioning, VK Pandian made early morning visit to Cuttack earlier on Wednesday to assess the status of the healthcare facilities at SCB Medical College and Hospital and planned out various developmental projects for the City.