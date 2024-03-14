Odisha CM Announces 4% DA Hike for Govt Employees and Pensioners

TNI Bureau: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today announced 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) for the government employees and pensioners.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the State Government announced release of 4 percent additional dose of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) in favour of State Government Employees and Pensioners respectively to enhance the rate from 46% to 50%.

The enhanced DA and TI will be paid from 01.01.2024 retrospectively.

This will benefit 4.5 lakh State Government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.