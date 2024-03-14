Samal deletes Tweet; says Central Leadership to decide on Odisha

TNI Bureau: BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal continues to change his statements over BJP-BJD alliance.

After putting up a brave fight with an announcement that BJP would fight alone in Odisha without alliance and form the government, Manmohan Samal deleted his post from X handle and clarified that central BJP leadership will take a final decision on Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Manmohan Samal also requested the media not to post speculative news on BJP-BJD alliance, which is creating confusion in public as well as among the party leaders and karyakartas.

The BJP Odisha X Handle too deleted the post that mentioned Manmohan Samal’s statement.

All eyes are on key BJD meeting at Naveen Niwas which is underway now.