Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 17,000 Cr livelihood package for Rural Areas

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved 22 proposals in a meeting chaired by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

In a press briefing Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today informed that, Odisha Govt approved a special livelihood intervention package worth Rs 17,000 crore.

Key Highlights:

👉 Special livelihood intervention package worth Rs 17,000 crore that aims to generate employment in rural areas in fields of agriculture, fisheries & animal resources development, MGNREGS, forest and handlooms and handicrafts. This package will be spent between June 2020 and March 2021.

👉 To allow workers to work for 115 hours overtime in 3 months. Women workers can now be engaged in all small and large scale industries. Workers will get leaves after 180 days of work.

👉 All tourism projects including hotels, restaurants will get land from Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO)

👉 Undergraduate courses agriculture and allied have been given professional degree courses.

👉 Setting up a NDRF permanent company headquarters on 3.50 acre land near PD village Hidigaon under Sadar tehsil of Balasore district.

👉 Medical park in Dhenkanal, a textile park at Dhamara with an investment of ₹13000 crore.

👉 Surveillance for #COVID19 will be done at ward levels in both rural and urban areas

👉 Cess of Rs 1 from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Nabodoya Vidyalayas in State

👉 VAT hike on petrol and diesel has been ratified

👉 Rural Development department OAS posts have been increased to 1188 from 996.

👉 192 new ranks created in junior OAS cadre.

👉 OREDA has beentransferred to State Energy Department for better management of renewable sources of power to draw better projects and investments in the State.

👉 Aska Co-operative Sugar Industries Ltd has been given a guarantee of Rs 15 crore to avail cash credit loan.