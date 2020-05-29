First CM of Chhatisgarh Ajit Jogi passes away

TNI Bureau: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi breathed his last at a private hospital in Raipur on Friday. He was 74.

He was admitted there on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Since then the leader remained critical and was on ventilator support.

His son Amit Jogi took to Twitter today to make the announcement.

Jogi, who was also the first Chief Minister of the State, was selected for the Indian Police Service and Indian Administrative Service. He was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC). Later, he quit the Congress and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).