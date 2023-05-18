Odisha BSE Matric Exam Result Announced; Find Details Her

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday announced the results of High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Board 2023, which recorded unprecedented results of 96.40% pass percentage.
Minister Pramila Mallik formally published results at the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office in Cuttack.
➡️ The results were formally announced at the board office in Cuttack at 10 am.
➡️ As many as 5.32 lakh students appeared in the Matriculation examination in 3,218 examination centres across the State.
➡️ Students can check their results now on the official website of BSE at http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/.
➡️ Candidates will have to type OR10<space>Roll Number and send the SMS to 5676750.
➡️ Girl students registered pass percentage of 97.05 while boys csored 95.75%.
➡️ As per report, 3,222 schools registered 100% results in BSE Odisha Matric exam.
➡️ While, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.99%, Malkangiri district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 92.68%.
Number of students who passed with Grades:
➡️ A1 grade- 4158
➡️ A2 grade-29,838
➡️ B1 grade-77,567
➡️ B2 grade-118,750
