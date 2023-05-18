TNI Morning News Headlines – May 18, 2023

➡️ PM Modi to flag off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah today. He will also dedicate projects worth over Rs 8200 Cr.

➡️ The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the results of High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Board 2023, pass percentage stands at 96.40%.

➡️ West Bengal firecracker factory blast at Egra in East Midnapore district that claimed nine lives: Prime accused arrested in Odisha.

➡️ Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia confessed of destroying two mobile phones which were sought by CBI in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case.

➡️ Union Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju gets Earth Sciences.

➡️ Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM; swearing-in on May 20.

➡️ BJP MP from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria passes away.

➡️ Sensex climbs 395.26 points to 61,955.90 in early trade; Nifty advances 115.45 points to 18,297.20.

➡️ Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.35 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs in IPL.