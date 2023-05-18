TNI Morning News Headlines – May 18, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi to flag off Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah today. He will also dedicate projects worth over Rs 8200 Cr.
➡️The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the results of High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Board 2023, pass percentage stands at 96.40%.
➡️West Bengal firecracker factory blast at Egra in East Midnapore district that claimed nine lives: Prime accused arrested in Odisha.
➡️Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia confessed of destroying two mobile phones which were sought by CBI in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case.
➡️Union Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju gets Earth Sciences.
➡️Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM; swearing-in on May 20.
➡️BJP MP from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria passes away.
➡️Sensex climbs 395.26 points to 61,955.90 in early trade; Nifty advances 115.45 points to 18,297.20.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.35 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs in IPL.
➡️Indian-American woman Captain Pratima Bhullar Maldonado has become the highest-ranking South Asian in the New York Police Department.
