PM Modi to launch Rs 8,000 cr railway projects in Odisha

TNI Beureau, Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple railway projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha. The ceremony will take place on Thursday at around 12:30 pm. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, which will traverse several districts in Odisha and West Bengal, including Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur.

The newly introduced Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Thursdays, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable, and convenient travel experience. Its introduction is expected to boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Furthermore, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations. These revamped stations will offer modern amenities, ensuring a world-class experience for rail passengers. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the complete electrification of the rail network in Odisha, which will reduce operating and maintenance costs while minimizing reliance on imported crude oil.

Other projects to be dedicated include the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line and the establishment of new broad-gauge rail lines between Angul-Sukinda and Bichhupali and Jhartarbha, along with the third lines for Rourkela-Jharsuguda and Manoharpur-Bondamunda. These new lines will cater to the increased traffic demands resulting from rapid industrial development in Odisha’s steel, power, and mining sectors. Additionally, they will alleviate passenger traffic congestion in these rail sections.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The event at Puri railway station is expected to be attended by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, and MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi, among others.

Starting May 20, the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express with 16 coaches will commence its regular run. The train will depart from Howrah at 6:10 am and arrive at Puri at 12:35 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Puri at 1:50 pm and reach Howrah at 8:30 pm. The train will make seven stoppages, each lasting two minutes.

Online and offline reservation ticket bookings for the Vande Bharat Express are available starting Wednesday. The fare for traveling from Puri to Howrah is Rs 1,265 (including Rs 162 for food) for a chair car and Rs 2,420 (including Rs 195 for food) for an executive class. Passengers can choose the ‘no food’ option, and the catering charges will be deducted from the fare.