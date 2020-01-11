Odisha Boy Anshuman Kamila Tops IES Exam

TNI Bureau: Anshuman Kamila from Odisha has topped the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination 2019-20. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results on Saturday.

Anshuman ranked first among the 32 candidates who have qualified the IES examination.

Currently, he is working as Manager of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai.

He is the son of former Chief Postmaster General of Odisha, Santosh Kamila & Mitali Chinara, a Professor in Economics at Utkal University.

Anshuman finished his AISSCE from DAV Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneshwar, did his BA Economics Honours from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi and M Phil in Economics from JNU.