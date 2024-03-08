TNI Evening News Headlines – March 08, 2024

➡️Shree Lingaraj Temple, decked up with flowers, lights as lakhs of devotees congregate to offer prayers and to have a holy “darshan” of Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri.
➡️Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal denies BJD-BJP alliance after returning from Delhi, says no discussions held in Delhi on alliance.
➡️BJP will fight the upcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha alone: Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal.
➡️Former MLA of Remuna Sudarshan Jena resigns from BJD.
➡️50 metal snake and two bull idols were recovered from the Mahanadi River in Banki of Cuttack district on Maha Shivratri.
➡️Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha under President Quota on Women’s Day.
➡️Mortal remains of Indian worker Patnibin Maxwell killed in Israel attack returns to India.
➡️Delhi Cop suspended for kicking People offering Namaz on the road.
➡️Congress announces first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi fielded from Wayanad.
➡️Another JEE aspirant committed suicide in Kota by consuming poison after he skipped two exams scheduled at his coaching. So far, six students have committed suicide in Kota this year.
➡️BSF neutralizes Pakistani intruder crossing International Border in Rajasthan’s SriGanganagar.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will make a State visit to Mauritius during March 11-13 to attend the country’s national day celebrations.
➡️India end day two at 473 for 8 against England in the fifth Test in Dharamsala. The hosts lead by 255 runs.
➡️Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter semifinal of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
➡️India’s PV Sindhu loses in women’s singles quarterfinals of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
