Sofia Firdous all set to enter Electoral Battle

TNI Bureau: Cuttack-Barabati MLA Md Moquim’s daughter Sofia Firdous is all set to enter electoral battle. Speculation over Sofia beginning her political career began soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict over the Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation Limited (ORHDC) loan irregularities case.

It is to be noted here that the apex court though granted bail to Moquim in the ORHDC loan fraud case, but did not stay his conviction, which means he might not contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha.

With the development, the Odisha unit of the Congress has almost finalised to field Sofia Firdous from the Cuttack-Barabati assembly seat. Even some party leaders, corporators, workers and other office bearers held a crucial meeting today at Moquim’s residence to take a final decision in this regard.

Even though Moquim did not speak anything about his daughter’s possible candidature, senior party leader Giribala Behera, however, informed the reporters that a consensus has been reached over Sofia Firdous’ candidature for Cuttack-Barabati seat and she too has accepted the proposal after initial reluctance.

Behera further said that the people of the Cuttack-Barabati constituency will accept Sofia as she has already created a good impression among them while campaigning in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Sofia has established herself as an Entrepreneur and Real Estate Icon over the last few years. She is associated with CREDAI too.