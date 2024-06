Odisha Assembly 2024: List of Winners

NI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surprised all and sundry with the massive historic win in Odisha by dethroning ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The saffron party won 78 seats of 147 in Odisha while BJD managed to win only 51 seats and Congress 14. Three independent candidates along with one CPI(M) also registered their wins in the election.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Below is the list of winners