BJD suffers Complete Rout in Lok Sabha Polls

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered a huge setback as it lost all 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and drew blank for the first time since inception.

BJP won 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats while Congress won Koraput.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Indian National Congress (INC) won the Koraput Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,47,744 votes.

Though BJD was leading in only one seat — Jajpur with a very thin margin, it lost the Lok Sabha Polls towards the end.

In 2019, the BJD had won 12 Lok Sabha seats, while BJP won 8 and Congress 1.