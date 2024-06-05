Laxman Bag – The Giant Killer

TNI Bureau: Undoubtedly the poll debacle of Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has shocked everyone, but what surprised one and all is the win of BJP candidate Laxman Bag over five-time CM Naveen Patnaik from Kantabanji assembly seat in Bolangir district.

Following his historic win, Laxman Bag has been now called as “The Giant Killer.” He is the only one who handed over Patnaik his first political loss ever since the latter began his political career in 1998 following the death of his father and former CM Biju Patnaik.

The outgoing Odisha CM was first elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in the by-election from Aska Parliamentary Constituency in 1998. Since then, he continued to remain undefeated.

Laxman Bag, who polled 90,876votes against Patnaik’s 74,532 votes, won by a margin of 16344 votes. In 2019 too, Bag had lost to Santosh Singh Saluja by a slender margin of 128 votes from Kantabanji Assembly Constituency.

As per his self-sworn affidavit submitted at the time of filing nomination, the 48-year-old Bag has declared that he has passed 10th class from the National Institute of Open Schooling Allahabad in 2013 and his profession is farming.

The saffron leader, who possesses assets of Rs 1.3 core, which include movable assets worth Rs 99.3 lakh and immovable assets of Rs 28.6 lakh, has 12 criminal cases against him.