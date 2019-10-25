Odia Officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed first Lt. Governor of J&K

TNI Bureau: Girish Chandra Murmu, hailing from Betnoti in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has been appointed as the 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir.

Murmu, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Gujarat cadre is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). He has served as the defence secretary and was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, incumbent J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the Governor of Goa where Mridula Sinha is serving. Similarly, former Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC), Radha Krishna Mathur has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.