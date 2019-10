100-Word Edit: Modi Govt continues to recognise Odias

It all started in 2014 when two Odias were made Cabinet Ministers although Odisha sent just one MP to Lok Sabha. Since then, stature of Dharmendra Pradhan keeps rising in national arena and Odisha’s too. More personalities from Odisha got visibility and recognition.

Whether Padma Awards to eminent Odia personalities, recognition to culture and heritage of Odisha, including Paika Rebellion, Odisha continues to get big thumbs up in Modi era.

In less than 5 years, 3 Odias – Droupadi Murmu, Biswabhusan Harichandan and Girish Murmu were made Governors of States/UTs. Oil PSUs too continue to contribute to Odisha’s cultural development.