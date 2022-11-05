Not That Elon Musk; Twitter is Funny indeed!

In the midst of an ongoing Twitter accusation drama, A verified Twitter account that had been created to closely resemble the real Tesla CEO’s account had started tweeting in Hindi. The accounts are identical, and it was difficult to distinguish between them due to their similar display names and profile images. Whereas social media users were amazed after Twitter’s new CEO, Musk was seen tweeting in Bhojpuri and Hindi.

When thoroughly examined, the number of followers can be used to identify the genuine Musk’s account. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has 114.1 million followers, whereas the bogus account with the username “@iawoolford” has 91.9K.

The Twitter handle was suspended later.

In addition to these variations, the verified Twitter account pretending to be Elon Musk began sending out a number of tweets in Hindi. The “Twitter Tere Tukde Honge” gang will also have to pay $8,” the account tweeted today (November 5), in reference to the $8 that twitter will charge users who want a blue tick mark next to their name to indicate a verified account.

Tweets from a verified account @iawoolford, whose display name was already changed to “Elon Musk,” appeared amidst this. The handle, which is currently suspended, formerly belonged to Ian Woolford, an Australian-American professor of Hindi who teaches at a university in Melbourne.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

When a fake Musk with a blue tick tweeted in Bhojpuri, “Kamariya Kare Lapalap,”Within one week of purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk acted swiftly, making significant modifications.

In New Delhi, As Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk was spotted tweeting in Hindi and Bhojpuri today, social media users were perplexed. However, it later emerged that the entire incident was a hoax.

Elon Musk was busy defending his decision to charge $8 per month for blue tick (‘verified’) customers and the widespread layoffs while using his own name.

Posts from a verified account @iawoolford, whose display name had been changed to “Elon Musk,” appeared amidst this. The handle, which is currently suspended, formerly belonged to Ian Woolford, an Australian-American professor of Hindi who teaches at a university in Melbourne.

Mr Woolford’s profile on the website of La Trobe University, Melbourne, shows His academic interests are listed as “Hindi language and literature, North Indian folklore, Maithili and Bhojpuri languages, and LGBTQ+ Movements in South Asia”. In addition to knowing Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, and Maithili, it says he can read, write, and speak Hindi, Urdu, and Persian.

It was unclear at first if Mr. Woolford was making jokes or whether his handle was being abused. Elon Musk, meanwhile, showed no signs of being disturbed by the criticism he has been subjected to for his choice to charge Twitter users to become verified accounts.

Musk repeated his opinion on the blue tick tax on Twitter on Saturday. He tweeted, “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8.”