Counting of votes for Dhamnagar by-poll begins amid tight security

TNI Bureau: Counting of votes for the by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency has started on Sunday morning.

The counting will take place on 14 tables in as many as 18 rounds. The bypoll result is expected to be declared by 2 pm.

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for counting of votes.

The bypoll witnessed a strong contest between BJD’s Abanti Das, BJP’s Suryabanshi Suraj and independent candidate Rajendra Das.

In Dhamnagar, there was 68.98% voter turnout recorded in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency by-poll.

Dhamnagar by-poll:

Total Votes polled: 1,64,465

Women Voted: 85,452

Men Voted: 79,011

Counting of votes for byelection to other six assembly constituencies including Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana and Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh are under process.