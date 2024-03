TNI Bureau: At least 9 Non-Hindus with Bangladeshi Passport, have been detained by at Puri Srimandir. While 4 of them entered the Srimandir, 5 stayed outside.

All the intruders were nabbed by VHP and Bajrang Dal members and then handed over to Singhadwar police.

Bangladeshi passports have been recovered from them. A probe has been launched.