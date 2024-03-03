BJP launches Drive to seek public opinion on ‘Sankalpa Patra’ for Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manmohan Samal today launched a special drive to get suggestions and feedback of the people before preparing its poll plank (Sankalp patra).

While addressing the newsmen on the occasion of the launching of the campaign at the party office in Bhubaneswar, Manmohan said that the saffron party will go to one crore people of the state and seek suggestions before preparing its manifesto for the upcoming election.

He said that two LED mounted vehicles each will engaged in every constituency and there will be a box for collecting suggestions and objections. People can drop their feedback in writing till March 15.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The LED mounted vehicles will also broadcast various videos related to the goals, objectives and programs of the Prime Minister and collecting opinions from the public. Similarly, the public can also give suggestions through “Namo App”. With this, people can call 9090902024 and give their opinion or advice through voice message.

The people of the state are requested to give their opinion on how to double the income of farmers, how to solve the payment problem, what should be the government’s policy on the issue of chit fund, what other steps should be taken for women empowerment, and what other welfare schemes should be implemented when the BJP comes to power, said Samal.

In the last 2019 general election, out of 235 electoral promises made by the Modi government, 222 promises have been fulfilled. People across the country want Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time, he said adding that the opinion and suggestions for the development of both India and Odisha will be sent to the central office of the Bharatiya Janata Party and included in the election manifesto.

BJP’s Odisha Co-Incharge and Election In-Charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Election Co-Incharge Lata Usendi, MP & National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi and other senior leaders were present at the press meet.