No variation in beneficiaries under pre-matric scholarship scheme: Parliament panel

Insight Bureau: There has not been many variations in the number of tribal students and targets fixed for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 under the pre-matric scholarship scheme, as per a parliamentary standing committee report.

These should have increased in view of the objective to minimize the incidence of dropouts, said the report of the committee on social justice and empowerment, which was tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Following the scheme, the committee said it was surprised to find that there has not been many variations in the number of beneficiaries and targets fixed for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.