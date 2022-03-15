China to allow “Needy” Foreign Students to return for Studies

Insight Bureau: China recently said it is planning to allow a small number of foreign students with “actual needs” who are stuck in their countries for visa ban to return to the country. Notably, they are stuck for about two years due to its COVID visa bans, amid reports that Beijing has issued visas to some Pakistani students.

“On the basis of ensuring safety, it is coordinating arrangements for a small number of foreign students with actual needs to return to China in light of the changing international epidemic situation and the characteristics of the students’ majors,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing.