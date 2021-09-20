No Respite from Rains in Odisha till September 30

Insight Bureau: As the Bay of Bengal is set to experience a series of cyclonic circulations, Odisha will receive heavy rains across the State till September 30.

According to IMD, the cyclonic circulation over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal now lies over Northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move towards Odisha coasts during next 12 hours.

Heavy rain is expected to occur between September 20 and 22 in parts of 19 districts. The Districts are Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Angul.

Apart from this, another cyclonic circulation may surface on September 24 which will leads to the formation of depression on September 26 over the northwest Bay of Bengal which will trigger heavy rain on September 26 and 27 over coastal and adjoining districts and cross north Odisha coast over Bhadrak district.

Another cyclonic circulation may develop on September 26 over northeast Bay of Bengal and turn into a low-pressure area on September 28 which will trigger heavy rainfall in coastal and adjoining districts between September 28 and 30 and may cross the Balasore coast as a depression on September 29.